$23,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT Grand Touring
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT Grand Touring
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,246KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM0M1117990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 110,246 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD delivers the perfect mix of luxury, performance, and confidence-inspiring all-wheel drive. The GT trim adds premium features like leather upholstery, a POWER SUNROOF, heated and ventilated front seats, NAVIGATION, power liftgate, and more. Plus, its responsive engine delivers strong performance while maintaining excellent fuel economy ideal for both city commutes and weekend adventures. Key features in the CX-5 include Bluetooth, keyless entry, memory seats, a backup camera, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control and much more. Stylish, spacious and packed with upscale features
Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer, We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** .- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. Take a look online at dynamicfinemotors.ca or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer, We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** .- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. Take a look online at dynamicfinemotors.ca or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.62 axle ratio
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Touch-sensitive controls
Digital Sound Processing
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
Customizable instrument cluster
1 SUBWOOFER
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
100 AMPS ALTERNATOR
AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
MAZDA CONNECT INFOTAINMENT
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
15.5 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
ONE-TOUCH FOLD FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT WI-FI
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dynamic Fine Motors
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300/LOW MILEAGE/ONE OWNER/SUNROOF 78,722 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 1 Series 135I/MANUAL/LEATHER/LOW MILEAGE/RARE CAR 86,092 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5I TOURING/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA 120,499 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Email Dynamic Fine Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
877-554-XXXX(click to show)
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Dynamic Fine Motors
877-554-4226
2021 Mazda CX-5