Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

54,444 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1697059637
  2. 1697059637
  3. 1697059637
  4. 1697059637
  5. 1697059637
  6. 1697059637
  7. 1697059637
  8. 1697059637
  9. 1697059637
  10. 1697059637
  11. 1697059636
  12. 1697059637
  13. 1697059638
  14. 1697059637
  15. 1697059637
  16. 1697059637
  17. 1697059637
  18. 1697059637
  19. 1697059638
  20. 1697059637
  21. 1697059696
  22. 1697059696
  23. 1697059696
  24. 1697059696
  25. 1697059696
  26. 1697059695
  27. 1697059696
  28. 1697059696
  29. 1697059696
  30. 1697059696
  31. 1697059695
  32. 1697059696
  33. 1697059696
  34. 1697059696
  35. 1697059696
  36. 1697059696
  37. 1697059696
  38. 1697059696
  39. 1697059696
  40. 1697059696
  41. 1697059739
  42. 1697059739
  43. 1697059739
  44. 1697059739
  45. 1697059739
  46. 1697059739
  47. 1697059739
  48. 1697059738
  49. 1697059739
  50. 1697059739
  51. 1697059739
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,444KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528695
  • Stock #: 8795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 8795
  • Mileage 54,444 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 144,973 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 87,319 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 118,555 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory