2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2021 Mazda 3 GX, No accidents, comes certified with 3 months warranty included, features apple car play, power windows and doors, heated seats, bluetooth, alloy wheels, winter ready. Additional warranty can be purchased.
Daily rental, can be rented before purchase.
price does not include licensing and HST
Finance is available.
Vehicle Features
