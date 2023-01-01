Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 Mazda 3 GX, No accidents, comes certified with 3 months warranty included, features apple car play, power windows and doors, heated seats, bluetooth, alloy wheels, winter ready. Additional warranty can be purchased.<br /><br />Daily rental, can be rented before purchase.<br /><br />price does not include licensing and HST</p><p><br />Finance is available.</p>

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

  1. 1703914921
  2. 1703914922
  3. 1703914921
  4. 1703914913
  5. 1703914913
  6. 1703914912
  7. 1703914912
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPAB78M1300048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2021 Mazda 3 GX, No accidents, comes certified with 3 months warranty included, features apple car play, power windows and doors, heated seats, bluetooth, alloy wheels, winter ready. Additional warranty can be purchased.

Daily rental, can be rented before purchase.

price does not include licensing and HST


Finance is available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kaizen Rent A Car

Used 2012 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring for sale in North York, ON
2012 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring 0 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX for sale in North York, ON
2010 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX 337,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto LE for sale in North York, ON
2010 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto LE 298,100 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kaizen Rent A Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kaizen Rent A Car

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

Call Dealer

647-981-XXXX

(click to show)

647-981-0441

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Rent A Car

647-981-0441

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3