2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;>--- All prices are plus HST </span><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;>--- Licensing fees $59 </span></span><span style=color: #2f2e2e; font-family: madefor-display-bold, helveticaneuew01-65medi, helveticaneuew02-65medi, helveticaneuew10-65medi, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;>--- The vehicles can be certified for an additional $699 </span></p>

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

70,581 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12775184

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1752962105
  2. 1752962106
  3. 1752962106
  4. 1752962105
  5. 1752962105
  6. 1752962106
  7. 1752962106
  8. 1752962106
  9. 1752962105
  10. 1752962105
  11. 1752962105
  12. 1752962106
  13. 1752962106
  14. 1752962106
  15. 1752962106
  16. 1752962106
  17. 1752962106
Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,581KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPBLL9M1342259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,581 KM

Vehicle Description

--- All prices are plus HST --- Licensing fees $59 --- The vehicles can be certified for an additional $699 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in North York, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 247,265 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 158,324 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey SE Plus for sale in North York, ON
2013 Dodge Journey SE Plus 257,308 KM $5,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2021 Mazda MAZDA3