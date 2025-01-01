$14,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,581KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPBLL9M1342259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,581 KM
Vehicle Description
--- All prices are plus HST --- Licensing fees $59 --- The vehicles can be certified for an additional $699
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carview Motors
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 247,265 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX 158,324 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey SE Plus 257,308 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Email Carview Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-665-XXXX(click to show)
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2021 Mazda MAZDA3