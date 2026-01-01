Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

82,070 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Auto FWD

Watch This Vehicle
13483384

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Auto FWD

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1768605152
  2. 1768605152
  3. 1768605152
  4. 1768605152
  5. 1768605152
  6. 1768605152
  7. 1768605152
  8. 1768605152
  9. 1768605152
  10. 1768605152
  11. 1768605152
  12. 1768605153
  13. 1768605153
  14. 1768605153
  15. 1768605153
  16. 1768605153
  17. 1768605153
  18. 1768605153
  19. 1768605153
  20. 1768605154
  21. 1768605154
  22. 1768605154
  23. 1768605154
  24. 1768605154
  25. 1768605154
  26. 1768605154
  27. 1768605154
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,070KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPALL6M1336283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,070 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Sedan 75,818 KM $89,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz A250 A 250 4MATIC Hatch for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz A250 A 250 4MATIC Hatch 58,909 KM $21,980 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive for sale in North York, ON
2024 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 44,866 KM $39,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2021 Mazda MAZDA3