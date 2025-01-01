2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Special Finance Price: $42,999 | Cash Price: $44,499

2021 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC - Low KM, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - AMG Package, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 9,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

9,000 KM

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC - AMGPKG|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

12718323

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC - AMGPKG|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,000KM
VIN W1KWF8EB0MR648639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Special Finance Price: $42,999 | Cash Price: $44,499

2021 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC - Low KM, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - AMG Package, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 9,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Front Bucket Seats
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Navigation Services
Front Wireless Phone Charging
Live Traffic Information
Touchpad
Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel
Mercedes me connect Wi-Fi Hotspot w/30-day complimentary trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mercedes me connect w/3-year complimentary trial Tracker System

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Clock

Panoramic Sunroof
AMG STYLING PACKAGE
Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
AMG EXTERIOR PACKAGE
Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Diamond Grille
Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Voice Activation
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
5 Speakers

Sport Suspension
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbo

Radio data system
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Weatherband
External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
10.25 Central Media Display

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
