2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

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** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS, RED INTERIOR, MB SERVICED, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, REAR CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AMBIENT LIGHTING & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** Advertised bi-weekly payment is an estimate only and is provided for illustrative purposes. Actual payment, interest rate, down payment, term, and financing amount may vary based on the applicants credit profile and lender approval. Financing example is based on a 6.99% APR, on approved credit (O.A.C.) ** <br/>

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

65,747 KM

Details Description

$31,985

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

//AMG PKG | $267 BI-WEEKLY | RED INT | MB SERVICED

Watch This Vehicle
14462698

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

//AMG PKG | $267 BI-WEEKLY | RED INT | MB SERVICED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

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Contact Seller

$31,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
65,747KM
VIN W1K5J4HB1MN172715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 5F19C9
  • Mileage 65,747 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, RED INTERIOR, MB SERVICED, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, REAR CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AMBIENT LIGHTING & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **


** Advertised bi-weekly payment is an estimate only and is provided for illustrative purposes. Actual payment, interest rate, down payment, term, and financing amount may vary based on the applicant's credit profile and lender approval. Financing example is based on a 6.99% APR, on approved credit (O.A.C.) **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
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$31,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class