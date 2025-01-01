Menu
<p>FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY. FACTORY NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, 360 CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, WIRELESS CHARGING, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, POWER SUNROOF, AMBIENT LIGHTS, REAR HEATED SEATS, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,, REAR SPOILER, 20 INCH AMG WHEELS, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FORT AN APPOINTMENT </p>

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

55,566 KM

Details Description Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS 450

12256177

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS 450

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,566KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1K2J5KB1MA089634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,566 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY. FACTORY NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, 360 CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, WIRELESS CHARGING, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, POWER SUNROOF, AMBIENT LIGHTS, REAR HEATED SEATS, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,, REAR SPOILER, 20 INCH AMG WHEELS, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FORT AN APPOINTMENT 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class