2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

37,652 KM

Details Description

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
CLS450|4MATIC|COUPE|AMGNIGHTPKG|NAV|REDLEATHER|HUD

12265540

CLS450|4MATIC|COUPE|AMGNIGHTPKG|NAV|REDLEATHER|HUD

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Used
37,652KM
VIN W1K2J5KB4MA093371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,652 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING TWO TONE RED AND BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANEL HEATING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, TRAFFIC LIGHT VIEW, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, TUNEIN, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-XXXX

1-877-464-0622

