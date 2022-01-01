Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

65 KM

$388,888

+ tax & licensing
$388,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Sale

$388,888

+ taxes & licensing

65KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8128429
  VIN: W1NYC7HJ5MX418978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS G63 IS 1 OF 1. EXTREMELY RARE COLOUR COMBO.  G MANUFAKTUR METALLIC PAINT. 22' AMG CROSS-SPOKE MATTE BLACK RIMS.  COMFORT PLUS SEAT PACKAGE.  G63 MANUFAKTUR INTERIOR PACKAGE.  AMG NIGHT PACKAGE.  BLACK BRUSH GUARD.  PRETTY FULLY LOADED!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

416-901-4500
