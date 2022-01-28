$388,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$388,888
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63 EASY FINANCE OR LEASE
Location
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
58KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8177938
- Stock #: 419836
- VIN: W1NYC7HJ1MX000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58 KM
Vehicle Description
ABSOLUTE GORGEOUS VEHICLE. 1 OF 1 IN CANADA. MATTE GREY ON BLACK G MANUFAKTUR MAGNO PAINT. AMG NIGHT PACKAGE - MAGNO. EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE. 22’ AMG CROSS SPOKE MATTE BLACK. AMG CARBON FIBRE TRIM. SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE PLUS. BLACK MAGNO BRUSH GUARDS.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
