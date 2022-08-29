Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

109 KM

$308,888

+ tax & licensing
$308,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Sale

$308,888

+ taxes & licensing

109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9263032
  • Stock #: 419092
  • VIN: W1NYC7HJ1MX419092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Emerald Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109 KM

Vehicle Description

Import Motors Canada is pleased to offer up a 2021 Mercedese Benz G63 AMG, fully loaded in emerald green metallic exterior on a beautiful truffle brown/black interior. With only 88km on this vheicle it’s brand new only driven to our showroom waiting for its new home. Car proof verified and accident free. 

 

NO LUXURY TAX!!

 

Packages included 

-AMG Night package 

-AMG Night package II

-AMG carbon fibre trim 

-AMG performance steering wheel carbon 

-AMG Drive unit steering wheel buttons 

-AMG 22 inch cross spoke wheels in matte black 

-Exclusive interior package plus

-bumpers and wheel arches in obsidian black 

-Roof in obsidian black 

-Seat comfort package PLUS

-luggage compartment mat

-Top speed increase 

 

This special g63 is available for purchase now via cash, financing or leasing. As low as 4.99% interest rate On approved credit. We welcome all trades, all makes and models. Get into your new G63 right away with our fantastic financing/sales team. Don’t wait call us now!!! 

 

Call us now - (416) 398-3500

www.importmotors.ca 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

