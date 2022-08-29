$308,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9263032
- Stock #: 419092
- VIN: W1NYC7HJ1MX419092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Emerald Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109 KM
Vehicle Description
Import Motors Canada is pleased to offer up a 2021 Mercedese Benz G63 AMG, fully loaded in emerald green metallic exterior on a beautiful truffle brown/black interior. With only 88km on this vheicle it’s brand new only driven to our showroom waiting for its new home. Car proof verified and accident free.
NO LUXURY TAX!!
Packages included
-AMG Night package
-AMG Night package II
-AMG carbon fibre trim
-AMG performance steering wheel carbon
-AMG Drive unit steering wheel buttons
-AMG 22 inch cross spoke wheels in matte black
-Exclusive interior package plus
-bumpers and wheel arches in obsidian black
-Roof in obsidian black
-Seat comfort package PLUS
-luggage compartment mat
-Top speed increase
This special g63 is available for purchase now via cash, financing or leasing. As low as 4.99% interest rate On approved credit. We welcome all trades, all makes and models. Get into your new G63 right away with our fantastic financing/sales team. Don’t wait call us now!!!
Call us now - (416) 398-3500
www.importmotors.ca
