Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

70,117 KM

Details Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,117KM
Used
VIN W1N0G8EB0MV317993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT AMG GT 63 for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT AMG GT 63 55,423 KM $129,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade LUXURY for sale in North York, ON
2018 Cadillac Escalade LUXURY 119,901 KM $52,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q8 TECHNIK for sale in North York, ON
2019 Audi Q8 TECHNIK 65,550 KM $59,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class