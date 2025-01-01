Menu
Account
Sign In
**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **MONTH-END SPECIAL!** 4MATIC AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, LINGUATRONIC, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, TUNEIN, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

100,580 KM

Details Description

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300|4MATIC|NAV|LEATHER|AMBIENT|DUALROOF|LED|+++

Watch This Vehicle
12309998

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300|4MATIC|NAV|LEATHER|AMBIENT|DUALROOF|LED|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,580KM
VIN W1N0G8EB2MV318952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6414
  • Mileage 100,580 KM

Vehicle Description

**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **MONTH-END SPECIAL!** 4MATIC AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, LINGUATRONIC, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, TUNEIN, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2021 Audi Q5 Komfort|QUATTRO|LEATHER|BACKUPCAM|ROOFRACK|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2021 Audi Q5 Komfort|QUATTRO|LEATHER|BACKUPCAM|ROOFRACK|+++ 109,553 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed|W12|CRYSTALHEADLIGHTS|WHITESEATS|NIGHTVISION for sale in North York, ON
2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed|W12|CRYSTALHEADLIGHTS|WHITESEATS|NIGHTVISION 12,150 KM $259,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Plug-In Hybrid|NAV|LEATHER|PANOROOF|CAM|+ for sale in North York, ON
2022 Ford Escape Titanium Plug-In Hybrid|NAV|LEATHER|PANOROOF|CAM|+ 143,873 KM $27,987 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class