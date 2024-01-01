2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #374151; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong style=color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: collapse;><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Please note that the CASH price of this vehicle may vary from the advertised FINANCE price listed.</span></strong></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #374151; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #374151; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;> WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $695</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #374151; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca</span></p>

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

45,654 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1705236762
  2. 1705236762
  3. 1705236762
  4. 1705236762
  5. 1705236763
  6. 1705236761
  7. 1705236762
  8. 1705236762
  9. 1705236763
  10. 1705236762
  11. 1705236763
  12. 1705236762
  13. 1705236762
  14. 1705236763
  15. 1705236762
  16. 1705236763
  17. 1705236762
  18. 1705236763
  19. 1705236763
  20. 1705236762
  21. 1705236763
  22. 1705236762
  23. 1705236763
  24. 1705236763
  25. 1705236763
  26. 1705236762
  27. 1705236762
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN W1N4N4HB9MJ218186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Please note that the CASH price of this vehicle may vary from the advertised FINANCE price listed.

 

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

 WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $695

Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 for sale in North York, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 59,253 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in North York, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 107,228 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 for sale in North York, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 15,659 KM $89,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA