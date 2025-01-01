Menu
Account
Sign In
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, DUAL SUNROOF, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING TWO TONE RED AND BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

80,099 KM

Details Description

$36,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250|4MATIC|AMGPKG|REDLEATHER|CARBON|AMBIENT|LED

Watch This Vehicle
12283350

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250|4MATIC|AMGPKG|REDLEATHER|CARBON|AMBIENT|LED

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

$36,993

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,099KM
VIN W1N4N4HB3MJ204252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6391
  • Mileage 80,099 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, DUAL SUNROOF, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING TWO TONE RED AND BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD|NAV|JBLAUDIO|360CAM|LEATHER|SUNROOF|++ for sale in North York, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD|NAV|JBLAUDIO|360CAM|LEATHER|SUNROOF|++ 119,996 KM $37,987 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray|1LT|Z51PERFORMANCE|TARGAROOF|BOSE|NAV|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray|1LT|Z51PERFORMANCE|TARGAROOF|BOSE|NAV|+++ 8,409 KM $89,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350|4MATIC|NAV|WOOD|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|LEATHER|LED for sale in North York, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350|4MATIC|NAV|WOOD|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|LEATHER|LED 61,970 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,993

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA