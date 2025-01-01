$36,993+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250|4MATIC|AMGPKG|REDLEATHER|CARBON|AMBIENT|LED
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$36,993
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6391
- Mileage 80,099 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, DUAL SUNROOF, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING TWO TONE RED AND BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
