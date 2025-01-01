$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4MATIC SUV
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4MATIC SUV
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
1-855-350-1313
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN W1N4N4HB0MJ234616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AA Canada Inc
2021 Audi A5 Progressiv 2.0 TFSI quattro 51,781 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB GLB 250 | AMG PACKAGE | 7 PASSENGER 75,053 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 NARDO GREY | BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE 66,972 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AA Canada Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-350-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-350-1313
Alternate Numbers647-350-1313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
AA Canada Inc
1-855-350-1313
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA