Menu
Account
Sign In
**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GOLD ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED CUPHOLDERS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

79,253 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE350|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|HUD|BURMESTER|WOOD|LED|++

Watch This Vehicle
12485014

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE350|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|HUD|BURMESTER|WOOD|LED|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 12485014
  2. 12485014
  3. 12485014
  4. 12485014
  5. 12485014
  6. 12485014
  7. 12485014
  8. 12485014
  9. 12485014
  10. 12485014
  11. 12485014
  12. 12485014
  13. 12485014
  14. 12485014
  15. 12485014
  16. 12485014
  17. 12485014
  18. 12485014
  19. 12485014
  20. 12485014
  21. 12485014
  22. 12485014
  23. 12485014
  24. 12485014
  25. 12485014
  26. 12485014
  27. 12485014
  28. 12485014
  29. 12485014
  30. 12485014
  31. 12485014
  32. 12485014
  33. 12485014
  34. 12485014
  35. 12485014
  36. 12485014
  37. 12485014
  38. 12485014
  39. 12485014
  40. 12485014
  41. 12485014
  42. 12485014
  43. 12485014
  44. 12485014
  45. 12485014
  46. 12485014
  47. 12485014
  48. 12485014
  49. 12485014
  50. 12485014
  51. 12485014
  52. 12485014
  53. 12485014
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,253KM
VIN 4JGFB4KB4MA548685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6493
  • Mileage 79,253 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GOLD ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED CUPHOLDERS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2023 Tesla Model S AWD|AUTOPILOT|DRAGSTRIPMODE|ARACHNIDWHEELS|WOOD|++ for sale in North York, ON
2023 Tesla Model S AWD|AUTOPILOT|DRAGSTRIPMODE|ARACHNIDWHEELS|WOOD|++ 35,950 KM $84,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring|AWD|ALLOYS|POWERTRUNK|CARPLAY|SATRAD| for sale in North York, ON
2021 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring|AWD|ALLOYS|POWERTRUNK|CARPLAY|SATRAD| 61,402 KM $32,987 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A220|4MATIC|NAV|AMBIENT|CLUSTERNAV|LEATHER|LED|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A220|4MATIC|NAV|AMBIENT|CLUSTERNAV|LEATHER|LED|+++ 103,674 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE