2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

52,100 KM

$104,980

+ tax & licensing
$104,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 53 | COUPE |

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 53 | COUPE |

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

$104,980

+ taxes & licensing

52,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9680275
  • VIN: 4JGFD6BBXMA260952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG, now available at AA Canada inc. This high-performance SUV boasts a powerful 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with EQ Boost that delivers 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth nine-speed automatic transmission.

 

The luxurious and spacious interior features a range of advanced technology such as the MBUX infotainment system with a large touchscreen display and available Burmester surround sound system. The safety features, including the standard Active Brake Assist and available Active Distance Assist, provide added peace of mind while driving.

 

Experience the perfect combination of power, luxury, and advanced technology in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG from AA Canada inc. Visit our dealership today and take it for a test drive.

 

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

 

WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595

 

Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Turbo/Supercharged

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

647-350-1313
