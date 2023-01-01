$104,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-350-1313
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 53 | COUPE |
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
1-855-350-1313
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
$104,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9680275
- VIN: 4JGFD6BBXMA260952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG, now available at AA Canada inc. This high-performance SUV boasts a powerful 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with EQ Boost that delivers 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth nine-speed automatic transmission.
The luxurious and spacious interior features a range of advanced technology such as the MBUX infotainment system with a large touchscreen display and available Burmester surround sound system. The safety features, including the standard Active Brake Assist and available Active Distance Assist, provide added peace of mind while driving.
Experience the perfect combination of power, luxury, and advanced technology in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG from AA Canada inc. Visit our dealership today and take it for a test drive.
AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.
WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595
Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AA Canada Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.