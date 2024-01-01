$50,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
$50,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,784 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK, EQUIPPED WITH AMG SPORTS PACKAGE, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, NIGHT PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE, SATELLITE RADIO, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED/COOLED CUP HOLDER, WIRELESS CHARGING, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION, 20" RIMS, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. WE OFFER FINANCING AND WARRANTY IF REQUIRED, ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE APPROVED
