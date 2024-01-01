2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

Menu
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK, EQUIPPED WITH AMG SPORTS PACKAGE, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, NIGHT PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE, SATELLITE RADIO, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED/COOLED CUP HOLDER, WIRELESS CHARGING, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION, 20 RIMS, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. WE OFFER FINANCING AND WARRANTY IF REQUIRED, ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE APPROVED

86,784 KM

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
86,784KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGFB4KBXMA384746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,784 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK, EQUIPPED WITH AMG SPORTS PACKAGE, INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE, NIGHT PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE, SATELLITE RADIO, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED/COOLED CUP HOLDER, WIRELESS CHARGING, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION, 20" RIMS, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. WE OFFER FINANCING AND WARRANTY IF REQUIRED, ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE APPROVED 

Vehicle Features

Packages

NIGHT PACKAGE
AMG SPORTS PACKAGE
INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

