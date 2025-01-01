$88,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
500 | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | NAPPA LEATHER | LOADED
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
$88,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,570KM
VIN W1K6F6DB4MA057394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 81,570 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE/ SPORT PACKAGE/ PREMIUM REAR SEATING PACKAGE/EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE! PIANO BLACK FLOWING LINE TRIMS, BLACK DINAMICA ROOF LINER, EXCLUSIVE NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY! COMES EQUIPPED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & SEAT KINETICS, REAR HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS (RECLINABLE), HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BURMESTER AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, MOTORIZED PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW SHADES, REAR MOTORIZED SUNSHADE, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, DASHCAM, WEB BROWSER, ACTIVE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, TRAFFIC LIGHT VIEW, ATTENTION ASSIST, HEAD UP DISPLAY, MANEUVERING ASSISTANCE, EASY ENTRY AND EXIT, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, DIGITAL LIGHT HEADLIGHTS, WINDSHIELD HEATER, 20 INCH AMG MULTI-SPOKE WHEELS, TABLET FOR REAR PASSENGERS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, USB C PORTS, POWERED TAILGATE, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class