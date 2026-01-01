$85,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 580
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 580
Location
Microbell Motors
1290 Finch Ave West Unit 12, North York, ON M3J 3K3
416-663-2355
Certified
$85,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded Luxury Premium rear seating package Executive Night Package AMG Package Premium Package Heads Up Display MBUX Rear Tablet Diamond Pattern seats Comfort Package Massage seats AMG Line 360 camera Active Parking Assist Luxury comfort headrests Wireless Car charging Enhanced heated front and rear Very rear to find interior color & package Unique, Beautiful, top on the line No accident, carfax available. Priced to sell, Only serious enquiries.
Vehicle Features
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416-663-2355
Alternate Numbers705-626-7371
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416-663-2355