$34,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500*DIESEL * HIGH ROOF * COMFORT PACKAGE * 3 PASS
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$34,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
226,155KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1Y4DCHY4MP347616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 226,155 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel | High Roof | Comfort Pkg | 3 Seats
Fuel-Efficient Diesel High Roof Stand-up interior, massive cargo space.
Comfort Package Upgraded seats, lumbar support, modern tech.
Business-Ready Rearview camera, sliding side door, wide rear doors.
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Mechanical
3.92 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Front power windows
3-point front seatbelts
Dual front armrests
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
1.1 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
IN MIRROR REARVIEW MONITOR
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4-PIN TRAILER WIRING
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
FRONT MUDGUARDS
100 WATTS
200 AMPS ALTERNATOR
5 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
Crosswind stabilization
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BARN REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HIGH OEM ROOF HEIGHT
CONNECTION ONLY WI-FI
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
