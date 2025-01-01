$18,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
ES/REAR CAMERA
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
ES/REAR CAMERA
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJUAUXMU601936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 1457
- Mileage 76,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2017 Lexus RX 350 PRE‑COLLISION, LANE DEPARTURE*ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AUT 102,753 KM $28,950 + tax & lic
2023 Honda HR-V SPORT|AWD|SUNROOF|CARPLAY| 39,500 KM $28,950 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 115,756 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-879-XXXX(click to show)
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2021 Mitsubishi RVR