Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!<br><br>All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. <br><br>If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.<br><br><br><br>5161 Steeles Ave W, North York<br><br>Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

76,800 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing
ES/REAR CAMERA

12713385

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

Used
76,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJUAUXMU601936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1457
  • Mileage 76,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!

All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.

If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.



5161 Steeles Ave W, North York

Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-879-7113

