$18,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
ES ES
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
ES ES
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,746KM
VIN JA4AJUAUXMU601936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 76,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dynamic Fine Motors
2021 Honda HR-V LX AWD/BACKUP CAMERA/CARPLAY/ALLOY WHEELS/HEATED S 141,600 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE/NAVI/REAR CAM/PANO SUNROOF 117,500 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE/ CLEAN CARFAX/ ONE OWNER 47,999 KM $45,950 + tax & lic
Email Dynamic Fine Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Dynamic Fine Motors
-
2021 Mitsubishi RVR