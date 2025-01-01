Menu
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA! 
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. 
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

76,746 KM

Details Description

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES ES

12717882

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES ES

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,746KM
VIN JA4AJUAUXMU601936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 76,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.


5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dynamic Fine Motors

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Dynamic Fine Motors

2021 Mitsubishi RVR