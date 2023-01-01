Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Kicks

17,937 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Kicks

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1686864802
  2. 1686864802
  3. 1686864802
  4. 1686864803
  5. 1686864802
  6. 1686864802
  7. 1686864802
  8. 1686864802
  9. 1686864802
  10. 1686864802
  11. 1686864801
  12. 1686864844
  13. 1686864844
  14. 1686864844
  15. 1686864844
  16. 1686864844
  17. 1686864844
  18. 1686864844
  19. 1686864844
  20. 1686864843
  21. 1686864898
  22. 1686864901
  23. 1686864900
  24. 1686864899
  25. 1686864898
  26. 1686864902
  27. 1686864901
  28. 1686864901
  29. 1686864899
  30. 1686864902
  31. 1686864902
  32. 1686864902
  33. 1686864902
  34. 1686864901
  35. 1686864902
  36. 1686864902
  37. 1686864898
  38. 1686864902
  39. 1686864902
  40. 1686864902
  41. 1686864944
  42. 1686864946
  43. 1686864947
  44. 1686864946
  45. 1686864947
  46. 1686864947
  47. 1686864947
  48. 1686864947
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,937KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,937 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2020 Honda Civic EX ...
 96,852 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic HAT...
 133,710 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 102,233 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory