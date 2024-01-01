Menu
date 2024-01-01

2021 Nissan Kicks

113,964 KM

Details Description

$19,987

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks

SV|HEATEDSEATS|HEATEDSTEERING|BACKUPCAM|SAFETYTECH

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV|HEATEDSEATS|HEATEDSTEERING|BACKUPCAM|SAFETYTECH

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,964KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV9ML486476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5968
  • Mileage 113,964 KM

Vehicle Description

**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, EMERGENCY BRAKE ASSIST, DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Nissan Kicks