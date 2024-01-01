Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Nissan Kicks

74,578 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Kicks

S

Watch This Vehicle
12009268

2021 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1734022959
  2. 1734022959
  3. 1734022959
  4. 1734022959
  5. 1734022959
  6. 1734022960
  7. 1734022960
  8. 1734022960
  9. 1734022961
  10. 1734022961
  11. 1734022961
  12. 1734022961
  13. 1734022961
  14. 1734022962
  15. 1734022962
  16. 1734022962
  17. 1734022962
  18. 1734022963
  19. 1734022963
  20. 1734022963
  21. 1734022963
  22. 1734022963
  23. 1734022964
  24. 1734022964
  25. 1734022964
  26. 1734022964
  27. 1734022964
  28. 1734022965
  29. 1734022965
  30. 1734022965
  31. 1734022965
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,578KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,578 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback for sale in North York, ON
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback 136,352 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i SPRTPKG LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i SPRTPKG LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI CAMERA 106,568 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA 87,968 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Kicks