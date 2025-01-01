Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING GREY AND BROWN INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2021 Nissan Rogue

132,051 KM

$23,987

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

S AWD|ALLOYS|SIRIUSXM|HEATEDSEATS|HEATEDSTEERING|+

12902039

2021 Nissan Rogue

S AWD|ALLOYS|SIRIUSXM|HEATEDSEATS|HEATEDSTEERING|+

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,051KM
VIN 5N1AT3AB5MC781093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # O6663
  • Mileage 132,051 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING GREY AND BROWN INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622

$23,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Nissan Rogue