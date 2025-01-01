Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES</p><p>ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! </p><p>This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!</p><p>We will provide you with:</p><p>• Full disclosure (history/accident search</p><p>• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!</p><p>• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.</p><p>• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.</p><p>We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.</p><p>*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. </p><p> </p>

2021 Nissan Versa

84,135 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Versa

S

Watch This Vehicle
12974860

2021 Nissan Versa

S

Location

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

647-241-4148

  1. 1758057626
  2. 1758057626
  3. 1758057626
  4. 1758057626
  5. 1758057626
  6. 1758057626
  7. 1758057626
  8. 1758057626
  9. 1758057626
  10. 1758057626
  11. 1758057626
  12. 1758057626
  13. 1758057626
  14. 1758057626
  15. 1758057626
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,135KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CN8DV1ML829769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,135 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! 

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Epic Auto Trader

Used 2014 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in North York, ON
2014 Ford Focus Titanium 180,172 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT for sale in North York, ON
2019 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT 85,054 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in North York, ON
2016 Ford Edge Titanium 200,797 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Email Epic Auto Trader

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Epic Auto Trader

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-241-XXXX

(click to show)

647-241-4148

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Epic Auto Trader

647-241-4148

2021 Nissan Versa