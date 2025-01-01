$46,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Porsche Macan
S
2021 Porsche Macan
S
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$46,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AB2A51MLB35365
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,999 KM
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
FINANCING and EXTENDED WARRANTY are available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right vehicle for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at dynamicfinemotors.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Tinted Glass
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Active grille shutters
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Leatherette dash trim
HARD CARGO COVER
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector
4.13 Axle Ratio
Quad tip exhaust
Dual front air conditioning zones
Center limited slip differential
4-Wheel ABS
Boost gauge
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Aluminum door sill trim
Led Headlights
10 total speakers
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Hill holder control
Painted brake calipers
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
14.3 STEERING RATIO
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
FAUX SUEDE UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
150 WATTS
VENEER INTERIOR ACCENTS
CARPET CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
ALUMINUM WINDOW TRIM
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT WI-FI
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
PORSCHE COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT INFOTAINMENT
PORSCHE CONNECT SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
