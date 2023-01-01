Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

77,066 KM

Details Features

$41,980

+ tax & licensing
$41,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

$41,980

+ taxes & licensing

77,066KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10551906
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG3MS576682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,066 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

