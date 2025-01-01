Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES</p><p>ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! </p><p>This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!</p><p>We will provide you with:</p><p>• Full disclosure (history/accident search</p><p>• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!</p><p>• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.</p><p>• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.</p><p>We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.</p><p>*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. </p><p> </p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

83,187 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Watch This Vehicle
13188581

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

647-241-4148

  1. 1763484580
  2. 1763484580
  3. 1763484580
  4. 1763484580
  5. 1763484580
  6. 1763484580
  7. 1763484580
  8. 1763484580
  9. 1763484580
  10. 1763484580
  11. 1763484580
  12. 1763484581
  13. 1763484580
  14. 1763484580
  15. 1763484580
  16. 1763484580
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,187KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LTXMS590320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,187 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! 

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CARHIVE

Used 2020 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2020 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 135,350 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 223,310 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in North York, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 219,183 KM SOLD

Email CARHIVE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CARHIVE

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-241-XXXX

(click to show)

647-241-4148

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing>

CARHIVE

647-241-4148

2021 RAM 1500 Classic