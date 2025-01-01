$36,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
CARHIVE
125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
647-241-4148
Certified
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,187 KM
Vehicle Description
*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES
ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included!
This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!
We will provide you with:
• Full disclosure (history/accident search
• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!
• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.
• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.
We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.
*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CARHIVE
Email CARHIVE
CARHIVE
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-241-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-241-4148