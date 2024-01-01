2021 Subaru Forester

Menu
<p>SUV ......... AWD ....... AUTOMATIC ............ POWER SUNROOF ......... BLIND SPOT ....... LANE DEPARTURE ........ A/C ......... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ............... BACKUP CAMERA .......... APPLE CARPLAY .......... FORWARD COLLISION WARNING ...... HEATED MIRRORS ...... BLUETOOTH ........ ALLOY WHEELS ........ VOCAL ASSIST ........ TPMS SYSTEM ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE .......</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4X4 </span>SUBARU FORESTER? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:<br /><br /></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span>FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT</span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;>NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;>CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS<br /><br /> </span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........<br /><br /></span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........</span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><br /><br /></span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR SUBARU</span> IN 3 EASY STEPS:<br /><br /></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span><span style=white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>1</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span> CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL <a href=mailto:INFO@NEXCAR.CA%20%3cbr>INFO@NEXCAR.CA</a></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><br /><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>2 </span></strong>-  SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;>1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>3 </span></strong>- <span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE</span></span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><br /><br /></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS SUBARU FORESTER</span> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; color: black;>IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES........</span></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; color: black;><br /></span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES  & LEASING:<br /></span></span></span></p><p align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=white-space: pre-line; font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.<br /><br /><br /></span></span></p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; text-align: start;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:<br /></span></span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; text-align: start;><br /></span></span></p><p align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....</span></span></span></p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;><br /><br /></span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>DISCLAIMER: </span>**ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.</span></p>

2021 Subaru Forester

87,834 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Forester

TOURING AWD P/SUNROOF A/CARPLAY L/ASSIST CAMERA

12030835

2021 Subaru Forester

TOURING AWD P/SUNROOF A/CARPLAY L/ASSIST CAMERA

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,834KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,834 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2021 Subaru Forester