Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1752077416933_20478729368042592 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Special Finance Price: $39,999 | Cash Price: $41,499</p><p>2021 Subaru WRX STi Sport-Tech - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather/Suede, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Harman Kardon, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.</p><p>Odometer: 78,000 KM.</p><p>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : Closed</p><p>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p>CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2021 Subaru WRX

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Subaru WRX

STi - RECARO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|SUNROOF|HARMANKARDON

Watch This Vehicle
12739467

2021 Subaru WRX

STi - RECARO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|SUNROOF|HARMANKARDON

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 12739467
  2. 12739467
  3. 12739467
  4. 12739467
  5. 12739467
  6. 12739467
  7. 12739467
  8. 12739467
  9. 12739467
  10. 12739467
  11. 12739467
  12. 12739467
  13. 12739467
  14. 12739467
  15. 12739467
  16. 12739467
  17. 12739467
  18. 12739467
  19. 12739467
  20. 12739467
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,000KM
VIN JF1VA2T64M9810401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $39,999 | Cash Price: $41,499

2021 Subaru WRX STi Sport-Tech - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather/Suede, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Harman Kardon, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 78,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
110 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
3.90 axle ratio
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
40-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/35R19 89W Yokohama

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Clock and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
high-performance
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed
high-pressure turbocharger
electronic throttle control and dual active valve control system
standard flywheel and hydraulically operated
dry single plate disc clutch
high capacity intercooler
Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Aluminum Machined Alloy -inc: STI centre caps
including reverse
multi-mode driver controlled centre differential (DCCD) and electronic limited-slip differential
Recaro Performance Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
high/low heat level settings and STI embroidered front headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2017 Acura TLX AWD V6 - LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|VENTILATED SEATS for sale in North York, ON
2017 Acura TLX AWD V6 - LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|VENTILATED SEATS 163,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru WRX STi - RECARO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|SUNROOF|HARMANKARDON for sale in North York, ON
2021 Subaru WRX STi - RECARO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|SUNROOF|HARMANKARDON 78,000 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD - ONE OWNER|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|ALLOY WHEELS for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD - ONE OWNER|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|ALLOY WHEELS 53,000 KM $24,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2021 Subaru WRX