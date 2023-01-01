Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

22,467 KM

Details Description Features

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,467KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10084410
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6MF987281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,467 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Tesla Model 3, a Great EV Choice !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2021 Tesla Model 3 comes with a 201 HORSEPOWER ELECTRIC POWERTRAIN.

 

Well reviewed:  "...even from our more measured standpoint, the Model 3 is an impressive sedan. And it's getting even better for 2021," (edumunds.com).

 

"The Tesla Model 3’s rapid acceleration and dynamic handling help it rank near the top of the luxury hybrid and electric car class," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"Yes, the 2021 Tesla Model 3 is a good car. It has one of the longest driving ranges of any vehicle in the luxury hybrid and electric car class , which should soothe range anxiety concerns. The rest of its performance is similarly impressive, with deft handling and lightning-quick acceleration," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

