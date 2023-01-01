Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

61,823 KM

Details Description

$26,987

+ tax & licensing
$26,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT|BACKUPCAMERA|HEATEDSEATS|SAFETYTECH|+++

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT|BACKUPCAMERA|HEATEDSEATS|SAFETYTECH|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$26,987

+ taxes & licensing

61,823KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10608177
  • Stock #: M5550
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE1MP240979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5550
  • Mileage 61,823 KM

Vehicle Description

**FORMER DAILY RENTAL** **FALL SPECIAL!** FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE TRACING ASSIST, BLIND SPOIT MONITORING, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

