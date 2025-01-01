Menu
Special Finance Price: $31,999 | Cash Price: $33,499

2021 Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid AWD - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Trace Assist, Wireless Charger, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 156,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

2021 Toyota RAV4

156,000 KM

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED HYBRID - LEATHER|360CAM|NAVIGATION|BLINDSPOT

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED HYBRID - LEATHER|360CAM|NAVIGATION|BLINDSPOT

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,000KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV1MW117742

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 117742
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Birds Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) w/Intelligent Parking Assist (IPA) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Guest Driver Monitor (Remote Connect)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings Include
Safety Connect Tracker System
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
TBD Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and hybrid synergy drive
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
511.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Wheels: 18 Alloy
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
920 lbs)
231.68 kgs (4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Toyota RAV4