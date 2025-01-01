$21,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,192KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,192 KM
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2021 Toyota RAV4