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Key Features: *Apple Carplay *Android Auto *Bluetooth Connectivity *Rearview Camera *Premium Cloth Seating *Heated Front Seats *7-Inch Infotainment System *Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection *High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control *Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist *Blind Spot Monitor *Rear Cross Traffic Alert Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. Youll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician. For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

2021 Toyota RAV4

56,486 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD Pkg. No Accidents Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle
14189450

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD Pkg. No Accidents Clean Carfax

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 14189450
  2. 14189450
  3. 14189450
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
56,486KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV3MC250767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:



*Apple Carplay

*Android Auto

*Bluetooth Connectivity

*Rearview Camera

*Premium Cloth Seating

*Heated Front Seats

*7-Inch Infotainment System

*Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

*High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

*Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

*Blind Spot Monitor

*Rear Cross Traffic Alert



Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician.



For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-740-XXXX

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416-740-8800

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1-866-981-3365
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$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2021 Toyota RAV4