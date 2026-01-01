$29,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD Pkg. No Accidents Clean Carfax
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD Pkg. No Accidents Clean Carfax
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
*Apple Carplay
*Android Auto
*Bluetooth Connectivity
*Rearview Camera
*Premium Cloth Seating
*Heated Front Seats
*7-Inch Infotainment System
*Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
*High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
*Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
*Blind Spot Monitor
*Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician.
For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions.
Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Trento Kia
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416-740-XXXX(click to show)
416-740-8800
Alternate Numbers1-866-981-3365
+ taxes & licensing>
416-740-8800