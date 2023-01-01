$61,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Supra
GR 3.0 Coupe
23,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9813646
- Stock #: 036230
- VIN: WZ1DB0C00MW044091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota GR Supra | RWD | Head Up Display | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Blind Spot Assist | Parking Distance Sensor | Back-Up Camera | JBL Sounds System | Carbon fiber Interior | Apple Carplay | Auto A/C | Auto Hold | Bluetooth | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seat | Sport Mode | Safety System | &&& Morenull
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Brake Assist
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.15 Axle Ratio
Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
52 L Fuel Tank
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Engine: 3.0L DOHC 24-Valve I-6 Twin-Scroll Turbo -inc: active sound control and paddle shifters
Interior
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Systems Monitor
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Folding Cargo Cover
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: 14-way power adjustable driver w/memory system and front passenger seats w/power adjustable side bolsters
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 255/35ZR19 Front & 275/35ZR19 Rear -inc: tire repair kit
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Child seat sensor
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display
Fixed Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Instrument Panel Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Carbon Fibre Console Insert
