2021 Toyota Supra

$61,998 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

036230 VIN: WZ1DB0C00MW044091

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 036230

Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Brake Assist Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.15 Axle Ratio Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 52 L Fuel Tank Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters Engine: 3.0L DOHC 24-Valve I-6 Twin-Scroll Turbo -inc: active sound control and paddle shifters Interior Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fixed Front Head Restraints Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Systems Monitor Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Folding Cargo Cover Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 10-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Heated Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: 14-way power adjustable driver w/memory system and front passenger seats w/power adjustable side bolsters Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rocker Panel Extensions Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 255/35ZR19 Front & 275/35ZR19 Rear -inc: tire repair kit Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Child seat sensor Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Real-Time Traffic Display Fixed Diversity Antenna Additional Features Instrument Panel Bin 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Carbon Fibre Console Insert

