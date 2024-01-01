Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** HYBRID POWERED, AWD, FEATURING : STARGAZE PANORAMIC ROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, CHROME WHEELS, EV MODE, HIGHLY LOADED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING GREY INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SMART CRUISE CONTROL, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM JBL SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, REMOTE TRUNK, SPORT MODE, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2021 Toyota Venza

48,714 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Used
48,714KM
VIN JTEAAAAH5MJ071444

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,714 KM

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** HYBRID POWERED, AWD, FEATURING : STARGAZE PANORAMIC ROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, CHROME WHEELS, EV MODE, HIGHLY LOADED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING GREY INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SMART CRUISE CONTROL, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM JBL SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, REMOTE TRUNK, SPORT MODE, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2021 Toyota Venza