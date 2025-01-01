$23,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI GLI / POWER SUNOOF
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,586KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW6T7BU5MM069812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,586 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a performance-oriented, This model is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine, producing 228 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque at 1,500 rpm. Factory Options include ** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CTRL * BLIND SPOT MONITOR * FORWARD COLLISION * REAR TRAFFIC ALERT * KEYLESS ENTRY * POWER SUNROOF * Standard features include heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a comprehensive infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** .- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Black window trim
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
4.17 axle ratio
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
Powertrain
Front limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Color-adjustable ambient lighting
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Painted brake calipers
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
LIP REAR SPOILER
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR
STAINLESS STEEL FOOT PEDAL TRIM
DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
2.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ILLUMINATED SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
COLOR-ADJUSTABLE FOOTWELL LIGHTS
CONTRAST STITCHING UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
HOTSPOT WI-FI
ALUMINUM ALLOY WITH PAINTED ACCENTS WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
AMAZON ALEXA SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
