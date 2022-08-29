Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

17,883 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,883KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9198187
  • Stock #: P5987
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU5MM026593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,883 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
51.1 L Fuel Tank
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Rail 2 Rail 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
6 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Remote CD player
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Leatherette seating surfaces
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Led Headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink)
Power moonroof: Rail 2 Rail
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 1.4 TSI 147 HP 4-Cylinder -inc: ECO driving mode
Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Dual-Tone Rama Alloy
Tires: 205/60R16 95H All-Season
Radio: MIBIII 8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Heated Front Comfort Bucket Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

