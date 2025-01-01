$21,987+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Highline|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|CAMERA
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$21,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6751
- Mileage 121,542 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : SUNROOF, REMOTE START, WELL EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REAR TRAFFIC ALERT, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, SDCARD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, MIRRORLINK, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
