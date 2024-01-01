Menu
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

33,400 KM

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE/ R-LINE 4MOTION/SERVICE RECORDS

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE/ R-LINE 4MOTION/SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-743-1010

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX5MM136841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1038
  • Mileage 33,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector

Trim

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Exterior

LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Silver roof rails

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
3.33 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Surround View Camera System
Variable intermittent rear wiper
Brake drying
Regenerative braking system
Footwell lights
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Heated windshield wiper rests
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
READY TRAILER HITCH
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
13.9 STEERING RATIO
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
Customizable instrument cluster
1 SUBWOOFER
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
APP MARKETPLACE INTEGRATION CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
STAINLESS STEEL FOOT PEDAL TRIM
ILLUMINATED SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
FENDER PREMIUM BRAND
CORNERING FRONT FOG LIGHTS
480 WATTS
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
CAR-NET SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
HOTSPOT WI-FI
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan