The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
14,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8414778
- Stock #: P9832A
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX5MM068461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,717 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2