$31,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60
T6 Inscription|AWD|NAV|HARMANKARDON|LEATHER|PANO|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6399A
- Mileage 128,017 KM
Vehicle Description
**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : INSCRIPTION, AWD, PANOROOF, FULL LED SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE KEEPING AID, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, BLIS, ROAD SIGN INFORMATION, CORNER ILLUMINATION, ACTIVE BENDING LIGHTS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, INTELLISAFE, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, IPOD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
+ taxes & licensing
