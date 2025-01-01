$79,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi E-Tron GT
QUATTRO|LASERLIGHTS|NAV|HUD|AMBIENT|BANGOLUFSEN|++
2022 Audi E-Tron GT
QUATTRO|LASERLIGHTS|NAV|HUD|AMBIENT|BANGOLUFSEN|++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ascari Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6517
- Mileage 27,148 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, PANORAMIC ROOF, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, SUEDE STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, AUTOMATIC DOOR CONTACT LIGHT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, WEATHERTECH TRUNK MAT, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-877-464-0622