Menu
Account
Sign In
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, PANORAMIC ROOF, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, SUEDE STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, AUTOMATIC DOOR CONTACT LIGHT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, WEATHERTECH TRUNK MAT, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT

27,148 KM

Details Description

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi E-Tron GT

QUATTRO|LASERLIGHTS|NAV|HUD|AMBIENT|BANGOLUFSEN|++

Watch This Vehicle
12553928

2022 Audi E-Tron GT

QUATTRO|LASERLIGHTS|NAV|HUD|AMBIENT|BANGOLUFSEN|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 12553928
  2. 12553928
  3. 12553928
  4. 12553928
  5. 12553928
  6. 12553928
  7. 12553928
  8. 12553928
  9. 12553928
  10. 12553928
  11. 12553928
  12. 12553928
  13. 12553928
  14. 12553928
  15. 12553928
  16. 12553928
  17. 12553928
  18. 12553928
  19. 12553928
  20. 12553928
  21. 12553928
  22. 12553928
  23. 12553928
  24. 12553928
  25. 12553928
  26. 12553928
  27. 12553928
  28. 12553928
  29. 12553928
  30. 12553928
  31. 12553928
  32. 12553928
  33. 12553928
  34. 12553928
  35. 12553928
  36. 12553928
  37. 12553928
  38. 12553928
  39. 12553928
  40. 12553928
  41. 12553928
  42. 12553928
  43. 12553928
  44. 12553928
  45. 12553928
  46. 12553928
  47. 12553928
Contact Seller

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,148KM
VIN WAUCJBFW9N7004660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ascari Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6517
  • Mileage 27,148 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, PANORAMIC ROOF, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, SUEDE STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, AUTOMATIC DOOR CONTACT LIGHT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, WEATHERTECH TRUNK MAT, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray|3LT|Z51PERFORMANCE|WINGSPOILER|CARBONROOF for sale in North York, ON
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray|3LT|Z51PERFORMANCE|WINGSPOILER|CARBONROOF 17,310 KM $94,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A4 Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|AMBIENT|360CAM|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2017 Audi A4 Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|AMBIENT|360CAM|+++ 138,150 KM $21,987 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Preferred AWD|LONGRANGE|ULTIMATEPKG|NAV|BOSE|HUD|+ for sale in North York, ON
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Preferred AWD|LONGRANGE|ULTIMATEPKG|NAV|BOSE|HUD|+ 32,618 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2022 Audi E-Tron GT