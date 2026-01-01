$36,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q7
Progressiv S LINE BLACK OPTICS
2022 Audi Q7
Progressiv S LINE BLACK OPTICS
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 79,538 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER OFF LEASE FROM AUDI CANADA. FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO 4 NEW TIRES ON 21" FACTORY RIMS. S LINE, BLACK OPTICS, TOW PACKAGE. STREAMING BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, POWER TAILGATE, GLASS ROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, LANE ASSIST AND MORE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA 36999.00 FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE 38999.99
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